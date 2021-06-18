ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $820.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

