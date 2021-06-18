AceD Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $92,738.91 and approximately $9,214.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

