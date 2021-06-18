Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

