Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

ADPT opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $326,634.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,439. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

