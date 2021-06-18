Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.