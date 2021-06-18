Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985,362 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.25% of Adobe worth $2,845,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.20. 143,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

