Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion.

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.17. 14,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,489. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.37.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

