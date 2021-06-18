Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Stock Price Up 68.9%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) shares shot up 68.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 16,175 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 7,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures.

