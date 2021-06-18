Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 55,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

