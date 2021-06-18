AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of AdvanSix worth $124,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.38. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

