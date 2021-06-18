Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.75.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.63. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$801.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

