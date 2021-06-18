Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 58,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $179,627,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,306.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

