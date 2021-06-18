Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.24. Aegon shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 21,100 shares trading hands.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aegon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the period.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

