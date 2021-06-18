Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.24. Aegon shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 21,100 shares trading hands.
AEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
