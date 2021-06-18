Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.14

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $10.38. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 4,411 shares changing hands.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

