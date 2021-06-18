Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) versus GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Head-To-Head Review

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GSX Techedu and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50 Afya 0 1 4 0 2.80

GSX Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.22%. Afya has a consensus target price of $30.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Afya.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% Afya 22.99% 11.73% 7.46%

Risk and Volatility

GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $1.09 billion 2.93 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -14.11 Afya $233.20 million 10.45 $56.66 million $0.61 42.90

Afya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSX Techedu. GSX Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Afya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Afya beats GSX Techedu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses; and develops and sells digital and printed medical content. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 24 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 19 operating units and five approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.