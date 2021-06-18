Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-975 million.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,004. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

