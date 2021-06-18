Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. 251,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,592. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 over the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.