Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

AGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

