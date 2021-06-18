Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €1.50 ($1.76) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 67.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.56 ($5.37) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €4.69. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.