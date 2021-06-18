AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$35.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.66. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$961.21 million and a PE ratio of 18.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14. Also, Director Mary Matthews bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788. Insiders purchased a total of 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $385,693 in the last quarter.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.