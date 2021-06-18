Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.78

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 9098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%.

About Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

