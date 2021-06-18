Akash Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.35 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00008394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $198.06 million and $1.35 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00137019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00181280 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00864041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,705.68 or 1.00088023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 142,441,645 coins and its circulating supply is 64,335,078 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

