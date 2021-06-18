Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Down 15.6% in May

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $654.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

