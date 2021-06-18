Alerian MLP ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 57,618 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 969% compared to the typical volume of 5,388 call options.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $36.18. 128,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,089. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

