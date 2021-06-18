Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.47. 2,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,135. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.11 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

