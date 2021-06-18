Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 5,566 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 146.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD opened at $77.50 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

