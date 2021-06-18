Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $564,000 Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of PetIQ worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in PetIQ by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PetIQ by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PETQ opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,534 in the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

