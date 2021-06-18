Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $628,000 Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1,288.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $916.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

