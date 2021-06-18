Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $686,000 Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Consolidated Communications worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $706.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

