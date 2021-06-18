Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AC opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,471 shares of company stock worth $672,870. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

