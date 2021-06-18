Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,186 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $32.98 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

