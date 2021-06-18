Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,910 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,910 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Ambac Financial Group worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

