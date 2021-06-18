Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,953 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agora were worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,894,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Agora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on API. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

API opened at $38.65 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

