Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.34% of Badger Meter worth $36,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

