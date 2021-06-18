Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,726 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.71% of Rapid7 worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

