Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 379,523 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $39,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

TRP stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

