Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 231.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $28,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

