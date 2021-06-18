Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

