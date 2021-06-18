Alpha Impact Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,366.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $860,674.17 and approximately $22,366.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00135160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00180301 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.00871957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,567.43 or 1.00029021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.