Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $22.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,412.18. 54,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

