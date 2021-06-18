Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,434.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,330.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.