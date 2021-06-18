Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

