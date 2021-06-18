Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 70,476 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $45.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $836.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

