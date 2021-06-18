AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 110,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

