AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.70.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$25.50 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.98 and a 1-year high of C$25.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.769305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.