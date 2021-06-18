Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Raised to $53.00 at JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 234.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of ALT opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $608.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.