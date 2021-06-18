Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ATUSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

