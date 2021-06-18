Alto Ingredients’ (ALTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alto Ingredients presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $438.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.09. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. Analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

