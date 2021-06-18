Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.63. 1,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,505. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,691,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,759,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,786,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 565,432 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

