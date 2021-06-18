Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 1,123 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $61.45.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

